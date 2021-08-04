Revolution Populi Tops 1-Day Volume of $646,967.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and $646,967.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.21 or 0.00815793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00091866 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.