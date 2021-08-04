Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE AVNS opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

