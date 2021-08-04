First United Bank Trust Has $276,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First United Bank Trust cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.8% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

