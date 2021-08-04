GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lowered its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in GameStop were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GME. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE GME opened at $152.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93 and a beta of -2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.21. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

