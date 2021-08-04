Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 10th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Tronox has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE TROX opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.57. Tronox has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

