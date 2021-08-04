GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Holdings Lessened by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust cut its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in GameStop were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of GameStop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE GME opened at $152.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93 and a beta of -2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.21. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

