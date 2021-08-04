First United Bank Trust Sells 180 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

ABBV stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

