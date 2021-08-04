Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.87 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) announced a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AAEV opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.20. The company has a market capitalization of £90.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60).
About Albion Enterprise VCT
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.