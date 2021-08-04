Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.87 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) announced a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAEV opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.20. The company has a market capitalization of £90.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.