Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares Not Available Dividend of $1.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) announced a Not Available dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

LPG stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

