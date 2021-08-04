9,321 Shares in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.45. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.