Contrasting Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Midwest alerts:

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Midwest and Emergent Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 14.69 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -9.40 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.00 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Emergent Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Midwest and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.43%.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Emergent Capital N/A 194.29% 57.36%

Summary

Emergent Capital beats Midwest on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc. engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.