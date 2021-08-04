Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Shares of CLBK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.