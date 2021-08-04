Contrasting Leju (NYSE:LEJU) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leju and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $719.53 million 0.33 $19.30 million $0.21 8.19 Video River Networks $1.63 million 9.82 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leju and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju N/A N/A N/A Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

Risk & Volatility

Leju has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. In addition, it sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. Further, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

