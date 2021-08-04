Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.29

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 229433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.