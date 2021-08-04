Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 2.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.60. Approximately 1,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $11,328,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 193,637 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $2,530,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

