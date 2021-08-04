DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 7,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,240,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on DMTK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DermTech by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

