Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 15.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

