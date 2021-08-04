Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCGN stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $253,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,514.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,220 shares of company stock worth $2,003,372. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

