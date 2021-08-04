voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on voxeljet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of voxeljet during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in voxeljet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.