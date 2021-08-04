Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of OLN opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,100 shares of company stock worth $9,445,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

