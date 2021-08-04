Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFCO stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Dalrada has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 8.14.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

