RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $76.31 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $38,093.44 or 0.99703192 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.31 million and $21,572.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001941 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,003 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.