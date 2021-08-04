DeFiSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00145346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,213.26 or 1.00016812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00846620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

