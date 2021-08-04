Lendingblock Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,431.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Lendingblock has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $1,431.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00813206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00091928 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

