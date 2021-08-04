William Blair Weighs in on Exponent, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.66. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

