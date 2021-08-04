RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 290,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $29,679,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $230.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

