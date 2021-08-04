$1.55 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.50. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after buying an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

