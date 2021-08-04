SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.