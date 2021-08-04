Intellicheck’s (IDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IDN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of IDN stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.