Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.87.

NYSE BABA opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $14.88. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

