Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Hold

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKAM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Shares of AKAM opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

