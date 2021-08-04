Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded at HSBC

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,488,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 270,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.