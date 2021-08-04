Brokers Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

