Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

