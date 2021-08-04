Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $16,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.