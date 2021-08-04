Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NYSE:ITT opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

