Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $309,000 in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

