Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,646 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.