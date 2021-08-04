Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $682.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.53. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.96 and a 1-year high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

