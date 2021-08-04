Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 11,812 Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

