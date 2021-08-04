Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 11,701 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

