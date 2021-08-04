nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,525 shares of company stock worth $5,175,969. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

