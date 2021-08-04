Cowen Upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to “Outperform”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

