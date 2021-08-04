Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

