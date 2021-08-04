RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.52.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $269.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.60 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,141.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

