Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

