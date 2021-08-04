Citigroup Lowers Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $3.70

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.88. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $8,275,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

