Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 511,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
