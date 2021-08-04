Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Boosted by DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2021 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

