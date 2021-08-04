Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $9.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will earn $9.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $35.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $281.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $129.35 and a 52-week high of $300.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

